Ukraine's State Budget Gets USD 52.3B In Customs Payments

52.3 billion in payments was collected for the state budget, which is USD

1.2 billion more than in the previous month.

This is according to the State Customs Service of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

“In September, the budget received USD

52.3 billion in customs payments. Thanks to the stability of Ukrainian business operations, payments to the budget increased by USD

1.2 billion compared to the previous month,” the report states.

According to the agency, the revenue target was met by 86.9%.

In total, for the first nine months of 2024, the State Customs Service collected USD

432.2 billion, allowing an additional USD

4.1 billion to be transferred to the state budget.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine anticipates a decrease in imports for the remainder of the year, which will directly affect customs revenue.

In September, the volume of taxable imports fell by 11% (or 2.3 million tons) compared to August. Notably, imports of natural gas decreased by 58%, flat-rolled products by 51%, and petroleum products by 26%.

Another key factor influencing budget contributions was the increase in customs payment exemptions, which reached USD

18.7 billion.

In August, USD

51.1 billion in customs payments was collected for the state budget, which was USD

3.2 billion more than in the previous month.