Israeli military raids mosque in Deir al-Balah

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident early Sunday morning, an Israeli military raid on a mosque in Deir al-Balah, situated in the central Gaza Strip, resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties. Reports confirm that at least 18 people were killed, with around 30 others during the assault on the mosque, which had been serving as a refuge for those displaced by the ongoing conflict.



The raid caused significant destruction, including the collapse of part of the mosque's roof, which fell on the hundreds of individuals who had sought safety within its walls. As the situation deteriorated, many of those inside were forced to evacuate to a nearby camp, further increasing the number of fatalities.



Rescue operations are ongoing, with Civil Defense teams tirelessly searching through the debris for victims and survivors. Emergency responders face significant challenges, often needing to rely on manual efforts to reach those trapped under the rubble.



In justification of the attack, the Israeli military claimed that the mosque was being utilized as a "command and control complex" by members of Hamas. This rationale is consistent with explanations previously provided for similar strikes against civilian structures, including a school sheltering displaced individuals in the town of Zawaydeh.



The Israeli military has intensified its offensive in the central Gaza Strip, issuing evacuation orders for extensive areas, particularly around the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, over the weekend. This escalation contributes to an already dire humanitarian crisis in the region, underscoring the severe conditions faced by civilians caught in the crossfire of ongoing hostilities.

