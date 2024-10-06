Türkiye, Finland aim to increase bilateral trade volume to USD5.5 billion

(MENAFN) Finland and Türkiye are setting ambitious goals for their economic relationship, aiming to increase bilateral trade to USD5 billion as soon as possible. This announcement comes after they achieved a substantial trade volume of USD2.9 billion this year. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen highlighted the longstanding friendship between the two nations, which spans over a century, emphasizing their roles as allies and close trade partners despite geographical distance.



Valtonen expressed optimism about the potential for growth, noting that both countries share a commitment to enhancing trade conditions and reforming the Customs Union. She remarked on the wealth of opportunities available through innovation and collaboration between their industries, particularly in services and investments that could yield substantial benefits for both sides.



The foreign minister also acknowledged the ongoing challenges in achieving EU membership, indicating that both nations must navigate certain reforms. She reaffirmed Finland’s support for Türkiye's EU aspirations, particularly in light of the current geopolitical climate marked by conflict in Europe and the Middle East. Valtonen underscored the strategic importance of Türkiye as a partner, expressing hope that the nation will eventually become a member of the EU.



Overall, the focus on strengthening economic ties through trade and investment reflects a mutual desire to capitalize on shared interests and regional stability, as both Finland and Türkiye look toward a prosperous future together.

MENAFN06102024000045015839ID1108750206