Ecuador’S High-Tech Prison Plan: Echoes Of El Salvador’S Approach

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador has launched an ambitious project to build a high-security prison in Santa Elena province. The "El Encuentro Prison" aims to isolate dangerous inmates and gang leaders.



Noboa personally visited the site, demonstrating his commitment to the 54-million-dollar project spanning 37 hectares.



This initiative shares similarities with El Salvador's approach under President Nayib Bukele, though on a smaller scale.



Both leaders prioritize maximum-security prisons to combat organized crime. Ecuador's facility will incorporate cutting-edge technology, including AI-linked video surveillance for real-time inmate monitoring.



The project responds to Ecuador's ongoing prison crisis, which has seen over 500 inmate deaths since 2021 due to gang violence.







Noboa has taken a strong stance, declaring an "internal armed conflict" against organized crime groups in January. While echoing Bukele's tactics, Ecuador's approach considers its unique context.



The country's criminal networks are reportedly more disorganized than El Salvador's hierarchical gangs, potentially affecting the strategy's effectiveness. Ecuador's legal framework also differs, with Noboa designating criminal groups as terrorists.



Despite potential challenges, Noboa remains optimistic. He envisions transforming detention centers from crime hubs into rehabilitation facilities, aligning with his broader security strategy.



The prison's construction is 12% complete, with an ambitious 300-day completion timeline. As the project progresses, it could have far-reaching implications for Ecuador's approach to crime and security.



It may also influence other nations facing similar challenges. While drawing inspiration from El Salvador, Ecuador's unique context will ultimately determine the plan's effectiveness in balancing security needs with other considerations.

Background

Ecuador has taken a bold step to address rising drug-related violence. President Daniel Noboa declared a partial state of emergency on Thursday, October 3, 2024.



This measure affects Quito and six of Ecuador's 24 provinces. The decision aims to curb the growing threat from drug trafficking groups.



The state of emergency will last 60 days. It covers key areas including Guayas, Manabí, Los Ríos, Santa Elena, El Oro, and Orellana.



Quito and the canton of Camilo Ponce in Azuay are also included. This move marks a significant effort to combat organized crime.

MENAFN05102024007421016031ID1108748900