Zenatech Strengthens Its Leadership With Management Team Appointments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, (Nasdaq: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, today announced new management team appointments. Craig Passley has been appointed Company Secretary, Sajjad Asif has been promoted to Chief Officer (CTO), and Linda Montgomery has joined the company as Vice President of Corporate Development.

Craig Passley, Corporate Secretary, is a management executive at M/I Homes, a leading national homebuilder. Previously he served as Corporate Secretary for publicly traded company, Epazz, from 2005 and 2016, as well as for FlexFridge. Mr. Passley has a bachelor's degree in engineering from Bradley University, a master's degree in project management from the Keller Graduate School of Management, and an MBA from Lake Forest School of Management.

Sajjad Asif, Chief Technology Officer, was previously ZenaTech's Vice President of Technology and has held various leadership roles with the ZenaTech group of companies. His background includes 18 years of professional experience specializing in software and drone technologies. He has served in leadership roles including CTO roles for various European technology companies. Mr. Asif holds a Master of Science in Software Engineering degree from Blekinge Tekniska Högskola (BTH) in Sweden, an MBA from AIOU in Pakistan, and a BS in Computer Science from PUCIT in Pakistan.

Linda Montgomery, Vice President of Corporate Development, has joined the company to lead corporate development. She has a professional career of over 20 years leading investor relations, business development and marketing for international technology companies, and has led investor relations for five IPOs. Ms. Montgomery has two degrees in business and marketing from the University of Manitoba and the University of Winnipeg, and an investor relations professional accreditation (CPIR) from the Ivey School of Business at Western University.

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone solutions and enterprise SaaS solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone , to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and field service processes. With over 100 enterprise software customers using our branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company operates through six offices in North America, Europe, and UAE, and a growing global partner network.

