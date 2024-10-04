San Antonio Solidifies Its Position As Leading Advanced Manufacturing Hub, Highlights Key Stats For National Manufacturing Month And MFG Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of MFG Day and National Month throughout Oct., greater:SATX is proud to highlight key statistics that underscore the San Antonio region's position as a premier hub for advanced manufacturing.



"San Antonio's advanced manufacturing sector is a key engine of our region's economic growth, fueling our expanding bi-national megaregion and manufacturing corridor," said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, CEO of greater:SATX. "The industry is powered by innovation, skilled talent, collaboration and a commitment to excellence. It includes sub-sectors from automotive to aerospace, food and beverage to biomanufacturing, and emerging technologies, and we take pride in being home to leading-edge companies that are shaping the future of the industry.

"We're thrilled to recognize National Manufacturing Month and MFG Day with these companies, our partners and the community, honoring the more than 1,600 manufacturers based in San Antonio and the approximately 61,000 residents who contribute to the sector's ongoing success."

Home to Over 1,600 Manufacturers

San Antonio's diverse advanced manufacturing landscape includes companies of all sizes, from local innovators to large global enterprises. The sector supports over 61,000 jobs, having grown 19% over the past five years, and with a $10 billion GDP supported by 1,600 locations.

The region hosts a wide range of businesses, from Helmy Plastics and Avanzar Interior Technologies to major players like International Motors (formerly Navistar) and Toyota, which recently announced a $541 million investment in the area. Other notable companies include grocery innovator H-E-B and global construction equipment manufacturing leader JCB, which recently broke ground

in San Antonio for its second North American manufacturing facility. The $500 million JCB facility will produce Loadall telescopic handlers -- its best-selling product in North America -- along with aerial access equipment, with production set to begin in 2026.

San Antonio continues to attract advanced manufacturing firms due to is skilled workforce, positive culture, drive for innovation and business-friendly environment, making it especially appealing to newcomers.

Driving Innovation

San Antonio is a leader in manufacturing innovation thanks to a recent investment from the U.S. Department of Energy's Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CyManII). Based in San Antonio, CyManII is at the forefront of integrating cybersecurity with smart, energy-efficient manufacturing to secure U.S. manufacturing -- facilities and supply chains. With expertise in research and development (R&D), factory automation, and workforce development, CyManII is shaping the future of American manufacturing, supporting early-stage R&D to enhance competitiveness, secure supply chains, and advance cybersecurity in energy-efficient manufacturing. For more on CyManII's vision, explore their five-year public roadmap .

Bi-National Manufacturing Corridor

The San Antonio region and Mexico boast robust manufacturing industries, forming a dynamic cross-border innovation zone, highlighted by the Texas-Mexico Automotive Supercluster stretching from Dallas in the north to San Luis Potosi to the south, with San Antonio at the heart of it all. This region is emerging as the epicenter of automotive manufacturing in North America, fueling economic growth bi-nationally. Toyota demonstrates this by strategically investing in manufacturing operations in San Antonio and Mexico alongside suppliers who do the same, like Avanzar Interior Technologies .



Skilled Workforce

greater:SATX led the implementation of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Talent Pipeline Management framework

across six key industries, including advanced manufacturing. Internship programs, such as Toyotetsu's award-winning initiative targeting a hidden workforce and greater:SATX's internship program for high school students, are creating tangible results. This Manufacturing Month, greater:SATX will host several job shadow opportunities for high school students to learn more about manufacturing careers, including a Women in Manufacturing panel.

Key Stats Highlight San Antonio's Success

San Antonio's advanced manufacturing industry is thriving, supported by these key facts:



61,000

residents employed in the sector.

1,600

manufacturing companies spanning industries such as automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, oil & gas, new energy, machinery, and food & beverage

A manufacturing-driven regional GDP of $13.5 billion , with a growth rate of 27% since 2020.

14 new manufacturing projects in 2024 alone, resulting in 1,597 new jobs and $940 million in capital expenditure investment.*

Recognized as the fastest-growing city in the U.S.

Top 5

U.S. city for jobs, and ranked as one of the friendliest cities , as well as

ranked 3rd in recent metro-positivity study of the largest cities in the U.S. and Canada. San Antonio's diverse majority-minority community is

64% Hispanic , positioning it as a model for the future U.S. demographic landscape.

With its rich culture of innovation and positivity, and commitment to workforce development, San Antonio is not only a hub for advanced manufacturing but a blueprint for the future of U.S. metros.

*Driven by greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership

