Global Myopia And Presbyopia Treatment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Myopia And Presbyopia Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Myopia And Presbyopia Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The myopia and presbyopia treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.3 billion in 2023 to $20.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of myopia and presbyopia, awareness and education initiatives, shift in lifestyles and screen time, consumer preference for non-surgical treatments, economic growth and healthcare spending, clinical research and development, accessibility to eyecare services.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The myopia and presbyopia treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of gene therapies for eye disorders, focus on vision correction for lifestyle enhancement, growing adoption of orthokeratology, cultural factors impacting eyecare practices, shift towards preventive eyecare.

Growth Driver Of The Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market

The rising incidence of vision impairment is expected to boost the growth of the myopia and presbyopia treatment market going forward. Vision impairment refers to a condition in which an individual's ability to see and interpret visual information is significantly reduced, leading to difficulties in perceiving and understanding the surrounding environment. The growing incidence of vision impairment can spur the myopia and presbyopia treatment development, leading to increased awareness, innovation, investments, improved access to treatments, and ultimately better outcomes for those seeking solutions for their vision issues.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market Growth?

Key players in the market include ALCON Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor Ltd., Hagg Striet UK Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Vision Inc., Nidek Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Zimmer Ophthalmic Systems AG, AbbVie Inc., Orasis Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sydnexis Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Staar Surgical Co., Eyenovia Inc., Allergan plc, Hoya Corporation, Novartis AG, Menicon Co. Ltd., CooperVision Inc., Visioneering Technologies Inc., AcuFocus Inc., Ocular Therapeutix Inc., SightGlass Vision Inc., Presbia plc, Ophthotech Corporation, OphthaliX Inc., LensGen Inc., Lightico Ltd., RxSight Inc., Perfect Lens LLC.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market Overview ?

Major companies operating in the myopia and presbyopia treatment market are developing innovative products, such as myopia combating sun spectacle lenses, to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Myopia-combating sun spectacle lenses refer to eyeglass lenses designed to help mitigate the progression of myopia, also known as near-sightedness, when worn in outdoor or bright sunlight conditions.

How Is The Global Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market Segmented?

1) By Disease Type: Myopia, Presbyopia

2) By Myopia Treatment Type: Corrective, Surgical, Drugs

3) By Presbyopia Treatment Type: Prescription Lenses, Contact Lenses, Intraocular Lenses, Refractive Surgery

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market Definition

Myopia and presbyopia treatment refers to the treatment or procedure to correct and sharpen the vision caused by myopia and presbyopia in adults and children. The key objective of myopia and presbyopia treatment is to diagnose underlying disorders, lower the risk of injury, prevent ocular symptoms, and detect the disease early.

Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global myopia and presbyopia treatment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on myopia and presbyopia treatment market size, myopia and presbyopia treatment market drivers and trends, myopia and presbyopia treatment market major players and myopia and presbyopia treatment market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

