RUBIO REFLECTS ON LIFE IN NEW SINGLE“YUGEN”

Rubio releases new single "YUGEN," blending drum and bass with melancholic melodies. She's set for a European tour after her Latin GRAMMY nomination.

- Rolling StoneMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rubio , the artistic experiment of renowned Chilean artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Francisca Straube, releases new single“YUGEN” via FAMA Collective, concluding the release of her project Las Voces del Jacaranda.The artist had the luxury of exploring new genres for her project, creating through“YUGEN” a drum and bass beat, mixed with melodies that evoke sadness and melancholy. Together with Pablo Stipicic, Rubio composed this piece taking listeners on a journey through the deep reflections of her mind.The Japanese term that gives“YUGEN” its name, refers to a deep and mysterious sense of the universe's beauty, and the sad beauty of human suffering. With this concept in mind, Rubio explains:“It is this awareness of the universe that triggers emotional reactions that are too mysterious and profound to express in words. When you realize how long it took the universe to create the world we live in, when you think about how many cells make up your body, etc.” The artist's soft voice communicates feelings of crisis and conflict with oneself, linked to the environment in which one lives.The“YUGEN” video was directed by Germán Tejada and shot in the bustling streets of Mexico City and the luscious greenery of Tepoztlán.The song's tempo is matched by time lapses of a chaotic walk through the town, with intercuts of serenity visually represented through the greenery within the mountains. This continues the streak of carefully crafted visuals within Rubio's artistic world.Rubio just received her first Latin GRAMMY nomination in the Best Long Form Music Video category for her short film, Nacimos Llorando . In the past few months, Rubio was on the road performing on her Venus & Blue Tour throughout US & Latin America, including stops at Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA, and Festival Hera in Mexico City.In October, Rubio will debut at the BIME conference in Bilbao and embark on a European tour, with performances in Barcelona, Madrid, and Madeira. Don't miss her show on December 4th at The Lunario in Mexico City, tickets and more information for all shows here. More news and new music from Rubio coming soon!Versión en EspañolLos Ángeles, CA (4 de octubre de 2024) - Rubio, el experimento artístico de la reconocida artista, baterista y productora chilena Francisca Straube, lanza nuevo sencillo“YUGEN” a través de FAMA Collective, concluyendo así el lanzamiento de su proyecto Las Voces del Jacaranda. La artista se dio el lujo de explorar nuevos géneros para su proyecto, creando“YUGEN” con la ayuda de su batería y bajo, y con melodías que evocan tristeza y melancolía. Junto a Pablo Stipicic, Rubio compuso esta pieza que lleva a la audiencia a un viaje por las reflexiones profundas de su mente.El término japonés, el cual le da nombre a“YUGEN,” significa un sentido profundo y misterioso de la belleza del universo, y la triste belleza del sufrimiento humano. Con este concepto en mente, Rubio explica:“Es esta conciencia del universo que desencadena reacciones emocionales que son demasiado misteriosas y profundas como para expresarlas con palabras. Cuando te das cuenta del tiempo que tardó el universo en crear el mundo en el que vivimos, cuando piensas en cuántas células forman tu cuerpo, etcétera”. La voz suave de la artista comunica en“YUGEN” sentimientos de crisis y conflicto con uno mismo, vinculados al entorno en el que se vive.El video de“YUGEN” fue dirigido por Germán Tejada y grabado en las concurridas calles de la Ciudad de México y en la frondosa vegetación de Tepoztlán. El tempo de la canción va acompañado con lapsos de tiempo de un paseo caótico por la ciudad con interrupciones de serenidad representadas visualmente a través del verdor de las montañas. Esto continúa la racha de visuales cuidadosamente elaboradas dentro del mundo artístico de Rubio.Rubio acaba de recibir su primera nominación al Latin GRAMMY bajo la categoría Mejor Video Musical Versión Larga con su cortometraje, Nacimos Llorando. En los últimos meses, Rubio estuvo en su gira Venus & Blue por Estados Unidos y América Latina, con paradas en el Outside Lands Festival en San Francisco, CA, y el Festival Hera en la Ciudad de México. En octubre, Rubio se presentará por primera vez en la conferencia de BIME en Bilbao y tendrá gira europea con paradas en Barcelona, Madrid, y Madeira. No te pierdas su presentación el 4 de diciembre en el Lunario en la Ciudad De México. Boletos y más información de su gira aquí. ¡Próximamente, más noticias y nueva música de Rubio!

