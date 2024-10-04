Qatar Marks World Animal Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula Online

Doha: Today, October 4, we observe World Animal Day-a day dedicated to raising awareness about animal protection, and the need for policies to protect endangered species.

From wildlife to companion or stray animals to marine creatures, the world highlights animal welfare as they are an integral part of our ecosystem and our homes.

"World Animal Day is a global event on October 4th dedicated to raising awareness about the critical issues facing animals, including illegal trade, climate change, and human encroachment," the of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) stated on its post on X.

MoECC time and again has emphasized the importance of endangered species, and the promotion of global efforts and laws to protect them.

In Qatar, we are lucky to share our environment with some fascinating animals, and here are just five of the incredible creatures that can be found in the country:

Arabian Oryx File photo

The Arabian Oryx is the national animal of Qatar. This small antelope, known for its straight horns and distinctive nose marking, was once on the brink of extinction. Thanks to conservation efforts, it has been reintroduced into the wild and is now classified as vulnerable. Continued efforts are needed to ensure its survival.

Falcon File photo



Qatar is home to various species of falcons, including the Amur and Saker falcons. These birds are highly regarded for their sharp eyesight and have traditionally been used for hunting. Falcons require special care and training, making them cherished companions for many.

Dugong

File photo

Known as the "sea cow," the dugong is a gentle marine mammal found in the Arabian Gulf. According to the Ministry, the world's second largest population of dugongs live in Qatar. Known for their longevity and serene nature, protecting these beautiful creatures is essential for maintaining marine biodiversity.

Whale Shark

File photo

Qatar hosts one of the largest gatherings of whale sharks globally. In June 2024, over 366 whale sharks were spotted in local waters, showcasing the rich marine life in the region. Conservation efforts are ongoing to monitor and protect their habitat.

Hawksbill Turtle File photo

The hawksbill sea turtle plays a vital role in marine ecosystems by helping maintain healthy coral reefs. Each year, hawksbill turtles lay 75 to 100 eggs along Qatar's northern shores during nesting season. These turtles, highly migratory and are an essential part of the region's biodiversity, face significant threats from human activities, thus the need for continued protection and conservation efforts.

As we celebrate World Animal Day, let's remember the importance of protecting Qatar's unique wildlife and supporting global efforts to ensure their survival.

"Let's work together to protect these incredible creatures and ensure a brighter future for all," said the Ministry.