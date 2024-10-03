Bascom Announces The Launch Of Consolidated Real Estate Strategies, A Third-Party Asset Management Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Bascom Group ("Bascom") of

Irvine, CA

and Cross Coast Partners, LLC ("CCP") based in McKinney, Texas, have

announced the formation of Consolidated Strategies ("CRES"), a joint venture focused on third-party asset management and advisory services of multi-family properties across the United States.

CRES

Founded in Q4 2023 by Brendan Van Deventer and Tony Ferrell, in partnership with Bascom, CRES has grown rapidly and is now active in 18 states, overseeing more than 7,000 multi-family units. CRES's hands-on partnership model ensures their clients receive support throughout every stage of the investment lifecycle, no matter where they sit in the capital stack. By actively listening to their clients' unique financial objectives and combining them with comprehensive market analysis, CRES crafts tailored scopes and plans that address their clients' specific needs.

With over 25 years of combined multi-family experience, the leadership team has successfully repositioned over 100 assets and managed more than 35,000 multi-family units. CRES is dedicated to maximum transparency, expert guidance, and strategic insights to give our clients the tools needed to maximize their investments as a fiduciary to their investors, whether they are a GP, LP, or Lender.

"CRES will continue implementing the best practices in real estate investment, operations, and asset management that we've gained from working for industry-leading operating companies and institutions," said Co-Founders Brendan and Tony.

More information can be found at cre-strategies, or reach them at 469-342-8780.

About Bascom : Bascom is a private equity firm specializing in value-added multifamily, commercial, and non-performing loans and real estate related investments and operating companies. Bascom sources value-added and distressed properties including many through foreclosure, bankruptcy, or short sales and repositions them by adding extensive capital improvements, improving revenue, and reducing expenses by realizing operational efficiencies through implementation of institutional-quality property management.

Bascom, founded by principals Derek Chen, Jerry Fink, and David Kim, is one of the most active and seasoned buyers and operators of apartment communities in the U.S.

Since 1996, Bascom has completed over $22.0 billion in multifamily value-added transactions encompassing 358 multifamily properties and over 105,000 units. Bascom's commercial transaction volume is $5.8 billion in total and amounts to over 23.4 million square feet. Bascom has ranked among the top 50 multifamily owners in the U.S. Bascom's subsidiaries and joint ventures include the Bascom Value Added Apartment Investors, Shubin Nadal Associates, Spirit Bascom Ventures, REDA Bascom Ventures, Bascom Northwest Ventures, Bascom Arizona Ventures, Harbor Associates, Village Partners Ventures, CRES, and Realm Group. Bascom's subsidiaries also include Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately held executive suite, coworking and shared workspace companies in the U.S. For additional information, please visit .

Contact:

Tony Ferrell and Brendan Van Deventer

Tel: 469 342 8780

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Bascom Group

