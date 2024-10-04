Stoltenberg Regrets Ukraine Did Not Receive More Weapons Much Earlier
Date
10/4/2024 7:09:42 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said he regrets that Ukraine should have been provided with much more weapons much earlier.
He said this in an interview with financial Times , Ukrinform reports.
"If there's anything I in a way regret and see much more clearly now is that we should have provided Ukraine with much more military support much earlier. I think we all have to admit, we should have given them more weapons pre-invasion. And we should have given them more advanced weapons, faster, after the invasion. I take my part of the responsibility," Stoltenberg said.
Read also:
Stoltenberg: Putin's nuclear talk shouldn't stop NATO backing Ukraine
According to him, sending lethal weapons to Ukraine was a big discussion in NATO.
"Most allies were against that, pre-invasion ... they were very afraid of the consequences. I'm proud of what we have done, but it would have been a great advantage if it started earlier. It maybe could even have prevented the invasion, or at least made it much harder for [Russia] to do what they've done," Stoltenberg added.
MENAFN04102024000193011044ID1108748254
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.