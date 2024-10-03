FPT Industrial And Tata Daewoo Approach 20 Years Of Partnership

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FPT Industrial and Tata Daewoo Commercial just celebrated 20 years of partnership. The combination of class-leading trucks and technologically advanced engines is proving highly successful. FPT Industrial today supplies Tata Daewoo's full commercial vehicle line-up with a range of Euro VI compliant engines extending from 4 to 13 liters.



As a global engine manufacturer, FPT Industrial is proud to support a major commercial vehicle builder like Tata Daewoo to achieve competitive gain and grow its share. Over the past two decades, FPT Industrial has remained committed to providing this high-profile customer with optimal engine solutions. Since 2015, this pledge has involved supplying Tata Daewoo's full line up of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles with Euro VI compliant engines.



Since the start of the collaboration, approximately 90,000 engines have been supplied to the partner.



A key feature of the current engines is FPT Industrial's proprietary, regeneration-free High Efficiency SCR (HI-eSCR) system. HI-eSCR ensures Tata Daewoo's commercial vehicles complying with Euro VI Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) limits by means of the selective catalytic reduction system alone (without the need for exhaust gas recirculation). EGR-free architecture ensures optimal combustion efficiency, resulting in low fuel consumption and high performance, with support from advanced injection and air handling systems.



Looking ahead at new developments, the R&D center at the Gunsan headquarters of Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle in South Korea will continue to benefit from FPT Industrial's local engineering and technical support, backed by brand expertise in Turin, Italy.



“We are currently working alongside Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle with a view to the next product evolution and the ongoing reduction of CO2 emissions,” said Claudio Passerini, Vice President, FPT Industrial Sales & Marketing.“This activity is indicative of our strategic partnership and the reason it has proven so successful over the past 20 years. Achieving commercial and technological success in this market is extremely demanding, but we have the same ambitions: providing commercial transport solutions that allow customers all over the world to run efficient and profitable businesses while respecting the environment. Working in close liaison with our OEM partners delivers results of which we can all be proud.”



Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle was founded in 2002 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors.



