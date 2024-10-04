President Presents Awards To 362 Ukrainian Soldiers, 116 Of Them Posthumously
Date
10/4/2024 7:09:42 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has honored 362 Ukrainian defenders with state awards, including 116 of them posthumously.
The decree to that effect, No. 684/2024 , has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.
The document states that the awards were given for personal courage shown in the defense of state Sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the selfless performance of military duty.
The awards presented to Ukrainian soldiers include the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and "For Courage," medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "Defender of the Fatherland" and "For A Saved Life."
The president awarded Major Andrii Horian with a Cross of Military Merit.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
MENAFN04102024000193011044ID1108748250
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.