President Presents Awards To 362 Ukrainian Soldiers, 116 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has honored 362 Ukrainian defenders with state awards, including 116 of them posthumously.

The decree to that effect, No. 684/2024 , has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

The document states that the awards were given for personal courage shown in the defense of state and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the selfless performance of military duty.

The awards presented to Ukrainian include the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and "For Courage," medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "Defender of the Fatherland" and "For A Saved Life."

The president awarded Major Andrii Horian with a Cross of Military Merit.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine