Ukrainian, Swiss Officials Discuss Reintegration Of De-Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk and Head of the Peace and Human Rights Division of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Tim Enderlin have discussed the reintegration of de-occupied territories and the issue of transitional justice.

Vereshchuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I met with Tim Enderlin, a representative of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland. We discussed the restoration of state power in the de-occupied territories and their reintegration, as well as the issue of transitional justice," she wrote.

Vereshchuk thanked the Swiss government for its support for Ukraine, particularly humanitarian support.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Switzerland allocated $1.7 billion for reconstruction projects in Ukraine for the next four years.

Photo credit: Iryna Vereshchuk / Telegram