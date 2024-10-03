NISSIN FOODS USA CELEBRATES NATIONAL NOODLE DAY WITH 1,006 LIMITED EDITION RAMEN BOXES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Embark on an epic noodle celebration with the Oodles of Noodles Complete Collection for $1.06, including 41 delicious noodle products (valued at $106*)

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ready to up your ramen game for a day? Nissin Foods USA , the creator of instant ramen, curated 1,006 limited edition Oodles of Noodles Complete Collection ramen boxes priced at $1.06 each for noodle lovers nationwide to celebrate National Noodle Day on 10/6 (October 6). From Cup Noodles® to Top Ramen® and everything in between, the collector pack includes every delicious noodle product from every brand within the company's portfolio and cleverly commemorates National Noodle Day with its price and quantity. The collector packs will be available exclusively on TikTok Shop only on October 6 starting at 10:06 a.m. PT / 1:06 p.m. ET.

Oodles of Noodles Complete Collection Box

At the unbelievable price of $1.06, each Oodles of Noodles Complete Collection is the noodle deal of the century with 41 products and branded swag, including foodie favorites from iconic brands Cup Noodles®, Cup Noodles® Global, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® with Rice & Noodles, Hot & Spicy, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK bowls and packets, Top Ramen® bowls and packets, Chow Mein, RAOH and GEKITM. Noodle enthusiasts can also up their ramen game by savoring every flavorful bite in a large Cup Noodles-branded ramen bowl and chopsticks while flaunting cozy Top Ramen socks.

"Nissin has been bringing joy to noodle enthusiasts with innovative, nourishing and delicious meals for over 65 years," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "With the Oodles of Noodles Complete Collection, fans and their friends can celebrate their favorite food holiday with 41 crave-worthy flavors from Nissin's iconic product lineup – all at an unbeatable value."

The Nissin Foods Oodles of Noodles Complete Collection will be available for just $1.06 exclusively on the company's

TikTok Shop only on Sunday, October 6, starting at 10:06 a.m. PT / 1:06 p.m. ET. Noodle lovers can purchase the specialty box by clicking on the TikTok Shop icon within the @originalcupnoodles page on the TikTok mobile app.

*Product retail price may vary

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the world's first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice with Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKITM. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods for more information.

