Stoltenberg Says Many Of Putin's Red Lines Have Been Crossed And He Has Not Done Anything

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) has already crossed many red lines announced by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but he has not done anything.

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in an interview with Times, Ukrinform reports.

"If anything, I pushed for crossing all those so-called red lines that has put up. And we have crossed many of them, and he hasn't done anything. The reality is that if President Putin wants to escalate with the use of weapons of mass destruction, he can create all the excuses he needs. So far, we have called his bluff," he said.

Stoltenberg also stressed that there were days and weeks, especially in the beginning of the full-scale war, where NATO had to discuss and address the issue of Russian red lines.

"Of course you have to stop and think, well, maybe, this is just too dangerous. But then the alternative, to stop supporting Ukraine because of some rhetoric, isn't really an option," he said.

Stoltenberg also said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he had formulated NATO's approach: support Ukraine, but not be part of the conflict.

