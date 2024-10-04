Tactical Management Announces Acquisition Of Avyana Litigation Funding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An investment vehicle advised by Tactical Management has successfully acquired Avyana Litigation Funding , further expanding its strategic portfolio in the financing sector.

Tactical Management, a globally active turnaround investor, specializes in unlocking the potential of underperforming companies, distressed real estate, and non-performing loans. The firm's expertise lies in driving value and growth through strategic and operational support across a range of sectors and asset types.

Avyana Litigation Funding is dedicated to democratizing justice by providing financial support for complex legal disputes. As a trusted partner to minority shareholders, investors, and businesses, Avyana not only funds their fight to pursue rightful claims but also helps them monetize these claims, turning legal challenges into financial opportunities.

The acquisition aligns with Tactical Management's strategic focus on supporting businesses with high-growth potential through innovative solutions. The acquisition of Avyana allows Tactical Management to strengthen its presence in the legal financing market, offering comprehensive services such as:

. Shareholder Disputes: Funding legal battles over shareholder rights, corporate governance, and mismanagement.

. Investor Claims: Supporting claims related to corporate misconduct, fraud, or breach of fiduciary duty.

. Bankruptcy Litigation: Financing litigation to recover debts or protect interests during bankruptcy proceedings.

. Individual or Collective Legal Actions: Providing funding for both individual and group legal actions.

Through this acquisition, Tactical Management enhances its ability to generate value for investors and stakeholders by tapping into the rapidly growing litigation funding market.

