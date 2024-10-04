Sreejesh Appointed Director And Mentor Of Delhi SG Pipers For Hockey India League

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Oct 4 (IANS) Indian hockey legend P.R. Sreejesh has been appointed as the director and mentor of the Delhi SG Pipers, one of the newly-formed teams in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL). In his new role, Sreejesh will work closely with the head coaches of both the men's and women's teams, guiding the players as they prepare for the league's much-anticipated return.

During the launch event for the Delhi SG Pipers, Sreejesh expressed his excitement about taking on an administrative role, promising to be actively involved in shaping the future of the team. "I look forward to working with the players, coaches, and team owners in this exciting new role. I want to contribute to the success of the team off the field," Sreejesh said.

The event was attended by tennis legend and APL Apollo Group CEO Mahesh Bhupathi.

Sreejesh also confirmed that he has no plans to return as a player in the HIL, despite the league's comeback after a seven-year hiatus. He explained that his decision to retire from competitive hockey, following India's bronze medal victory at the Paris Olympics, marked the ideal end to his playing career. "I wanted my playing days to end on a high with the Olympic medal," he stated.

Sreejesh informed Hockey India president Dilip Tikey of his decision earlier this month and opted out of the player auction for the HIL, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from October 13 to 15. Instead, Sreejesh will be joining forces with former India coach Graham Reid, who has been appointed as the head coach of the Delhi SG Pipers' men's team, to steer the franchise's fortunes from the sidelines.

The return of the HIL was officially announced by Hockey India on Friday, marking the end of a seven-year break for the league. The upcoming season will feature eight men's teams and six women's teams, with matches set to run from December 28 to February 5. The men's tournament will be hosted in Rourkela, while Ranchi will stage the women's competition.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has allocated a dedicated 35-day window for the HIL, and the league has been granted a 10-year sanction by the world body. The upcoming player auction will see players listed with base prices of ₹2 lakh, ₹5 lakh, and ₹10 lakh as teams build their rosters ahead of the season.