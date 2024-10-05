UAE Weather: Heavy Rain, Thunder Expected As Low Surface Pressure Approaches

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 6:06 PM

The country will experience surface low pressure, causing rainfall over the next few days, according to a report by the National Centre of Meteorology. From October 6 to 9, UAE will be affected by a "relatively cold air-mass in the upper levels."

During these days, UAE will go through the "extension of a surface low pressure accompanied with an extension of an upper air low pressure from the south and another upper air low pressure extension from the north", according to the weather department.

Here is a visual, shared by the NCM:

What does this mean for the weather?

As these pressure fields come together with the presence of the mountains towards the east, and the cold air-mass at certain heights, convective clouds are likely to form.

This may cause rain to fall over some eastern, northern, and southern areas.

Rain may be seen towards the east on Sunday; from Monday to Wednesday, lightning and thunder will accompany heavy rainfall in some parts of the country.

From Monday to Wednesday, there will also be a drop in horizontal visibility as light to moderate winds are expected, causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

