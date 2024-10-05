Ukrainian Cultural Festival To Take Place In New York

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Cultural Festival will be held in New York (USA) from October 15 to 31.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Consulate General of Ukraine in New York announced this on .

For two weeks in October, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Ukrainian poetry and prose, as well as watch the best of contemporary Ukrainian cinema, including films such as 'Porcelain War' and 'La Palisiada'.

As part of the festival, there will be meetings with writers such as Halyna Kruk, Marianna Kiyanovska, Ostap Slyvynsky, Yuliia Illiyukha, Olena Stiazhkina, Andrii Liubka, and Alex Averbukh.

The cultural event is organized by Razom for Ukraine, the Ukrainian Institute, in partnership with the National Ballet of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival, Yara Arts Group, and others.

You can view the full festival program and purchase tickets via the provided link.

