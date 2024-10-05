Preparations Underway For ASEAN Summits In Lao Capital

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Oct 6 (NNN-KPL) – Preparations are underway for Laos to host the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings, with authorities across several sectors preparing to welcome leaders and delegates attending the meetings.

Some 2,000 delegates and about 1,000 journalists from Laos and other countries are expected to attend the more than 20 meetings, which will convene in the Lao capital, Vientiane from Oct 8 to 11, under the theme“ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience.”

The meetings will be attended by heads of state and from ASEAN member countries, dialogue partner countries and external partner countries, as well as, representatives of regional and international organisations.

Lao Prime Minister, Sonexay Siphandone, yesterday, invited all ethnic groups in Laos to actively support the country's role as host of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings, as well as, Laos' ASEAN chairmanship in 2024.

Laos' Ministry of Public Security, organised a training session, from Sept 10 to 15, for traffic police officers, in efforts to ensure tight security during the meetings.

The Lao Ministry of Education and Sports, on Thursday, announced the temporary closure of 497 schools in Vientiane, during the period of ASEAN meetings to ease traffic congestion. The closures are intended to facilitate smooth travel for international delegations and high-level officials attending the events.

This temporary measure is part of a broader strategy to facilitate smooth transportation and ensure the safety and security of all participants.

Meanwhile, the Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport, issued a notice regarding road closures for all types of vehicles on certain roads in the capital Vientiane, from today to Oct 13.

The Lao government has also called off some events in the capital, as part of the efforts to ensure security during the ASEAN Summits.– NNN-KPL

