Narsinghanand's Blasphemous Remarks Spark Protests In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Hundreds of people on Saturday staged separate protest rallies in Jammu and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir to press for action against a Hindutva priest for his“blasphemous” remarks about Prophet Muhammad, officials said.

The rallies organised by various Muslim organisations and joined by members of other communities as solidarity were taken out peacefully at Bhatindi area of Jammu and Rajouri district town, the officials said.

The protestors demanded stern action against the priest, Yati Narsinghanand, for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims by his“hate” speech.

Senior police officers visited the protesters and assured that an FIR already stands registered against the accused in Ghaziabad (UP).

Members of other communities including Sikhs joined the protest at Bhatindi and said the government must act against people like Narsinghanand to maintain peace and communal harmony in the country.

“We have joined this protest to convey our strong resentment against the blasphemous remarks which have the potential to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the country. The government must act against the culprit in accordance with the law of the land,” state president of All India Confederation of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other backward Classes, R K Kalsotra, said.

Another participant Jasbir Singh said the Sikh community strongly condemns the remarks of the“hate-monger” who should be jailed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) immediately.

“We appeal to the people to maintain communal harmony,” he said.

Safdar Ali, one of the leaders, said a deliberate attempt is made by the communal elements to create a wedge among the people under a conspiracy.

“It is the responsibility of the government to put such people behind bars. We hope strict action will be taken against him,” he said.

J&K Religious Bodies Urge Action

Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) an amalgam of various religious bodies in Kashmir Saturday condemned the remarks made by Mahant Narsinghanand, and demanded his immediate arrest.

The MMU, which is headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, strongly said such“blasphemous” statements are completely unacceptable to Muslims and all those who believe in respect for religious personalities and prophets.

“The agenda of these evil people, who deliberately hurt the sentiments of Muslims, is to provoke, spread hate and incite communal violence among communities. As there are no consequences for them, such elements indulge in these outrageous acts and get away with them,” the MMU said in a statement.

It said despite his track record as a“hate monger”,“this man is out on bail which raises serious concerns about the intention of those in-charge of maintaining communal harmony.”

“We demand his immediate arrest and the cancellation of his bail at the earliest. The sanctity of our faith must be respected, and the law must take its course to hold such offenders accountable,” the statement added.

Shia cleric turned politician Imran Reza Ansari also strongly condemned the recent public speech made by Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand, where he appealed to Hindus to burn the effigy of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). This hate speech is unacceptable and blasphemous, causing outrage and hurt among Muslims worldwide.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Imran expressed deep concern and outrage over the increasing incidents of hate speech and violence against Muslims in India. He emphasized that such incendiary language has no place in a democratic country like India, which prides itself on diversity and tolerance.

As a Muslim, Imran stated that blasphemy against the Prophet is deeply hurtful and offensive, creating an atmosphere of fear, intimidation, and marginalization for the Muslim community. Being a minority in India, Muslims are repeatedly insulted and offended by such hate speeches, which undermine their safety, dignity, and protection.

Imran drew attention to Anil Yadav, an aide of Narsinghanand, openly threatening to burn effigies of Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) and Imam Ali (AS), depicted as demons, and inciting riots in India. This incitement to violence and hatred can lead to catastrophic consequences and must be addressed immediately.

Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan head Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi also condemned the blasphemous remarks against the Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) made by the Yati Narsinghanand.

In a statement Aga Hassan said, anti-Muslim hatred was rampant in India for many years, but 2014 onwards , steps were taken to dehumanize Muslims.

Aga Hassan called on New Delhi to resolutely confront these abuses and all forms of insults to the Prophet (PBUH), and the Islamic religion, and to bring the instigators, those involved, and the perpetrators of violence and hate crimes against Muslims to justice, and the parties behind them to be held accountable.

Aga also called on Shankaracharyas to play their role in controlling these fanatics like Yati Narsinghanand and others who in the religious attire are bent upon to disturb the societal fiber. (with PTI inputs)