International Saudi Falcons and Hunting exhibition 2024 commences, welcoming over 400 exhibitors from 45 countries

International Saudi Falcons and Hunting 2024 commences, welcoming over 400 exhibitors from 45 countries

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2024 opened its doors today at the Saudi Falcons Club headquarters in Riyadh. The 10-day event brings together over 400 exhibitors from 45 countries, showcasing the Kingdom's rich heritage of falconry and hunting while embracing modern innovations.Visitors can immerse themselves in the world of falconry, hunting, and outdoor adventures with a diverse range of activities and experiences. "This year's exhibition presents a new concept, aiming to introduce the Kingdom's heritage and cultural identity to future generations," said Waleed Al-Taweel, spokesperson for the Saudi Falcons Club.Al-Taweel explained, "We seek to sustain the legacy of falconry, a powerful cultural symbol of courage, pride, and nobility in Saudi Arabia. By showcasing falcons, hunting, and related activities, the exhibition aims to perpetuate this ancient Saudi heritage, promote cultural tourism, and draw local and international attention to the event.”The expansive exhibition, covering an area of 160,000 square meters, features a diverse range of activities. Daily workshops will offer insights into falcon care and breeding, while hundreds of exhibitors will display the latest in falconry gear, specialized foods, and equipment. The exhibition extends beyond falconry, featuring camping supplies, hunting tools, and an array of vehicles from motorcycles to 4x4s. The Saudi Falcons Club has organized the Future Falconer program, designed to engage children through interactive and educational activities.The exhibition will feature an exciting variety of experiences, including a wild cooking zone, a Shalayel Digital Museum (which introduces visitors to the world of falcons), photography and live art exhibitions, as well as arts and crafts areas displaying local talents in sculpture. Visitors can enjoy interactive games, remote-controlled aircraft displays, and a culinary section. The event also offers off-road vehicle test drives, equestrian performances, and drone shows.The exhibition is open daily from 4 PM to 11 PM, and admission is free for all attendees.

