Exposed: Army Deserter Turns Into Russian Accomplice

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service detained an asset of Russia's military intelligence who is believed to have been coordinating targeting Vinnytsia and Sumy regions.

This was reported by the SBU press center, Ukrinform saw.

SBU's military counter-intelligence learned that, after deserting in May, a 23-year-old contracted soldier was looking for quick pay, exploring ads across Telegram channels where he caught the attention of a Russian GUR operative, who offered the man "easy" money in exchange for covert cooperation.

"On the instructions of Russia's military intelligence, the said individual monitored fire positions of Ukraine's air defense systems in Vinnytsia region. Later, the asset was told to move to Sumy region, where he was supposed to spy on defense forces' units," the SBU notes.

To this end, he rented an apartment in a settlement located close to the border, posing as an active duty soldier, trying to obtain information on Ukrainian military units from oblivious locals.

The perpetrator would also take photos of military bases and marked their coordinates on electronic maps before reporting to his handler. The enemy required that sensitive data to prepare strikes, investigators believe.

The SBU has documented the suspect's criminal activity and pressed charges of treason and desertion.

The perpetrator remains in custody, facing life in prison if found guilty in court.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the leader of the FSB-run spy group in Zaporizhzhia was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Photo: SBU