Retired Math Professor Reveals Hidden Biblical Meanings In Exclusive Interview With Logan Crawford

What Is We To You?! by Larry Odell Johnson

Larry Odell Johnson discusses the inspiration behind“What Is We To You?!” in a 30-minute interview with Logan Crawford

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a compelling 30-minute interview, Larry Odell Johnson sits down with Logan Crawford to discuss his book,“What Is We To You?!”. Johnson, a retired mathematics professor, offers an intriguing analysis of the first four chapters of Genesis through a cryptographical lens. His 106-page provides a fresh perspective on whether the story of Adam and Eve is purely allegorical or if it holds deeper moral lessons.In the interview, Johnson reveals how his background in mathematics and personal faith guided his unique interpretation of the Bible. He explains how the deliberate word choices in the King James Version reveal hidden meanings and messages. The conversation delves into Johnson's semiotic and hermeneutical approach, offering viewers a glimpse into his thought process and the significance he attributes to these early texts. The full interview, now uploaded on YouTube, can now be accessed through this link, for further insights from Larry Odell Johnson.“What Is We To You?!” straightforwardly presents biblical texts, avoiding overly complex theological discussions. In his book, Johnson aims to make the Scriptures accessible and relevant by focusing on the behaviors God intended to address through these writings. His goal is to prompt readers to reflect on the moral implications of these early stories and their relevance today.Larry Odell Johnson's extensive academic background, including degrees from Arizona State University and the University of California at Berkeley, and his career as an Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Dutchess Community College, enhance his writing. Now residing in Charlotte, North Carolina, he continues to apply his analytical mindset to his study of the Bible.“What Is We To You?!” is available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers for readers seeking a fresh perspective on the Scriptures.

