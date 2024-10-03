Turkish Airlines Takes Flight With Global Rollout Of NDC, Partners With Verteil Technologies As Launch NDC Aggregator

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Turkish , the flag carrier of Turkey, is set to transform the air experience with the worldwide rollout of its New Distribution Capability (NDC). In a strategic move to enhance distribution capabilities, Turkish Airlines has chosen Verteil Technologies as the launch NDC Aggregator, solidifying its commitment to innovation and passenger satisfaction.





NDC is a state-of-the-art data transmission standard developed by the International Air Association (IATA), enabling airlines to provide a more personalized and seamless booking experience for both travel agents and passengers.





Turkish Airlines' decision to implement NDC on a global scale underscores its dedication to staying at the forefront of the aviation industry. The airline aims to streamline the booking process, provide real-time information on flight availability, and offer a more tailored and efficient booking experience.





Verteil Technologies, as the chosen NDC Aggregator, is poised to play a crucial role in supporting Turkish Airlines' global NDC initiative. Mr. Jerrin Jos, Founder & CEO at Verteil Technologies , expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, "We are honoured to be selected by Turkish Airlines as the launch partner for global NDC roll out. Verteil Technologies is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions for the travel industry, and we look forward to supporting Turkish Airlines in delivering a superior booking experience globally."





Key highlights of Turkish Airlines' global NDC rollout includes enhanced global reach via direct connect with Travel Agencies, possibilities of dynamic offer personalisation, and wider range of ancillary services being available for superior passenger experience.





Turkish Airlines' global NDC rollout is a testament to its commitment to providing passengers with an elevated and personalized travel experience. The airline remains dedicated to embracing innovation and leveraging technology to meet the evolving needs of the modern traveller.





About Verteil Technologies

About Verteil Technologies Private Limited: Verteil Technologies Private Limited is an IATA Airline Retailing Maturity Index Certified System Provider, with headquarters in India and having local presence in different regions including Japan, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Middle East, Africa, UK, Europe, and Americas. Working in this domain from 2016 onwards, Verteil's product offering Verteil Direct Connect enables travel service providers to establish direct connectivity with airlines bypassing legacy distribution channels.





