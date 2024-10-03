Irani Cup: Abhimanyu Easwaran Holds Fort For ROI Against Mumbai, Takes Them To 289/4

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Oct 3 (IANS) Abhimanyu Easwaran's 151 not out led the fight back for the Rest of India (ROI) against Mumbai on Day 3 of the Irani Cup at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana on Thursday. In response to Mumbai's 537, ROI were 289/4 at stumps on Thursday and still trail by 248 runs. Easwaran and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad started positively, hitting two boundaries in the first two overs. However, Gaikwad (9) fell victim to pacer Mohammed Juned Khan when he edged the good length ball to the hands of Prithvi Shaw at second slip in the opening session of the day.

Easwaran rotated the strike well, keeping the scoreboard ticking and reaching his half-century with a shot wide of mid-on for four. At the other end, Sai Sudharsan took an aggressive approach against Shams Mulani, hitting two boundaries in one over.

Easwaran continued targeting Mulani, hitting a six over long-on after the lunch break. The duo scripted an 87-run partnership for the second wicket before the latter was trapped lbw by Tanush Kotian after a score of 32 in the second session.

Devdutt Padikkal (16) followed soon after, caught behind off Mohit Avasthi's bowling. Ishan Kishan came in and played aggressively, hitting two quick boundaries. Easwaran held the fort from the other end and completed his century off a streaky edge that flew past the keeper, Hardik Tamore, who remained unmoved.

Post the tea break, Mumbai missed a run-out opportunity against Kishan due to a wayward throw but he was dismissed two overs later, edging one behind after attempting a punch off a rising delivery, ending a 70-run stand.

Dhruv Jurel then joined Easwaran, playing a solid defensive game but hitting two consecutive boundaries off Juned to show his intent. Easwaran comfortably reached 150 with a single to long-on in the day's penultimate over and Jurel followed up with a four and a six in the same over, with the pair remaining unbeaten in a 61-run partnership.

Easwaran's innings was a fitting response to Sarfaraz Khan's 222*. The Mumbai batter, however, could only add one run to his overnight score before his partner, Juned Khan, was bowled by Mukesh Kumar, who claimed his fifth wicket, continuing his strong domestic form after taking 15 wickets in the Duleep Trophy.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 537 lead Rest of India 289/4 in 74 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 151 batting, Ishan Kishan 38; Mohit Avasthi 2-66) by 248 runs.