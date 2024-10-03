Keep Moving Together: Eight Ways For Families To Stay Active And Connected

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest issue of Experience Life magazine offers 100 big and small ideas to be active together

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 3, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- With families adjusting to the busyness of fall and back-to-school routines, finding time to stay active and maintain connection is more important than ever. To inspire families, Experience Life magazine, published by Life Time (NYSE: LTH ), offers 100 ideas to incorporate more physical activity into their daily routines, fostering healthier, happier lives.

The ideas fall in eight key categories:

A family cycles together at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic.

Starting with small things - taking a family walk around the block, walking the dog together, or making a journal of plants and animals they see - can help build sustainable habits and set the foundation for a more active lifestyle. Letting kids choose the activity gives them a chance to get involved and get excited.As families become more comfortable with regular movement, they can try expanding the scope of activities. This might include exploring new parks, hiking trails, or even planning active vacations. By making movement an adventure, families can create lasting memories while staying active.Creating an environment that encourages physical activity is another key focus. This can be as simple as rearranging furniture to allow for more space to move or keeping equipment like yoga mats and resistance bands in common areas. Bring fun into the mix by setting up an obstacle course or having an after-dinner family dance party.Outdoor spaces provide excellent opportunities for family activities. From playing sports like Frisbee, soccer, or jump rope to climbing on the monkey bars, families can make outdoor time both fun and beneficial for good health.Physical activity is beneficial for all ages, and including older family members in movement activities can strengthen family bonds and ensure that everyone, regardless of age, enjoys the benefits of an active lifestyle. Try sports or games that accommodate a wide range of ages, including bowling, mini golf, or pickleball.Combining physical activity with household tasks adds movement without becoming an extra item on your to-do list. Activities like gardening, cleaning, or even washing the car are opportunities for movement, making chores more enjoyable and productive.For families looking to try something new, try participating in fitness classes together. Parent-child yoga classes, mixed-age group martial arts classes, or even small group personal training can get families moving together, learning new skills and staying motivated.Setting a common fitness goal can unite families in their pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. Whether it's training for a charity run, a cycling event, or a hiking challenge, working toward a shared objective can provide motivation and a sense of accomplishment.

"We know that families are busier than ever, and we were excited to identify many ways to connect, be active, and maximize together time," said Jamie Martin, Experience Life editor in chief and Vice President of Content Strategy at Life Time. "By sharing these ideas, and all the inspiring tips we share in Experience Life, we aim to empower everyone to live healthier, happier lives."

More information and the full list of 100 ways families can move together are featured in the September/October edition of Life Time's Experience Life

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 42,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

