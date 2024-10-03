Railpros Announces George Gorrill As National Discipline Manager Of Bridges And Structures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

George Gorrill, National Discipline Manager, Bridges & Structures, RailPros

Gorrill to lead company's Bridges and Structures Group

- Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailProsDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that it has hired George Gorrill as its National Discipline Manager of Bridges and Structures.“George's entrance affords us a significant opportunity to expand our services for new and existing clients,” said Ken Koff, Chief Executive Officer for RailPros.“As the latest addition in a series of new hires, George will help us continue to build on our engineering team's current strengths and grow our capabilities.”Gorrill brings over 25 years of engineering experience, including 20 years in the Chicago area and more than a decade leading bridges and structures teams. He has managed design-bid-build and design-build projects involving complex and long-span bridge design, inspection, rehabilitation, and load rating across the Midwest, and he is familiar with consultant and DOT bridge staff throughout the region.“I'm excited to join RailPros and lead the Bridges and Structures Group, where we have a unique opportunity to shape the future of rail infrastructure,” said George Gorrill, National Discipline Manager of Bridges and Structures for RailPros.“Together we'll drive innovation and deliver exceptional results that leave a lasting impact on the industry.”Gorrill will report to Chief Engineer Bob Matthews. He will be based in the company's Chicago office and will oversee the Bridges and Structures group, which works on projects nationwide.Gorrill holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He is a licensed Professional Engineer and Structural Engineer.Gorrill's addition to RailPros further strengthens the company's engineering division , which works on major infrastructure projects across North America. In addition to engineering, RailPros provides the rail industry with diversified safety services, Right of Way management, and training and media production. The company has continued its strong growth trajectory in 2024, opening a second location in Mexico last month, and acquiring Omega Rail Management earlier this year.About RailProsRailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America and internationally. RailPros employs rail and transit engineers, construction managers, real estate and right of way service experts, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry's management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry's rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service.

