R. Scott Connolly Of The Andiron Seaside Inn & Cabins To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

LITTLE RIVER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tucked away in the lush environs of Northern California, The Andiron-Seaside Inn & Cabins offers an eclectic blend of lodging experiences that do more than provide a hearth; they tell a story. Whether you're seeking the cozy sensibilities of a 1950s post-modern design or the curiosities of nature, The Andiron has uniquely themed accommodations sure to delight every visitor. Co-owners R. Scott Connolly and Madeline Stanionis embarked on this journey in 2008 to create a guest haven that reflects their passion for creativity, history, and community.

Origins of The Andiron

Formerly the dean of the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, Scott faced significant challenges navigating the socio-political landscape of higher education.“The incoming students took on theological degrees as political cudgels, and it created a tense atmosphere,” Scott recalls. The decision to acquire the inn during his sabbatical was serendipitous.“We stumbled upon this property a week before my sabbatical was up. Although it typically takes nine months to finalize such deals, we were willing to bet on it-and it paid off.”

Built in 1959 and steeped in historical and cultural richness, The Andiron offers 11 uniquely decorated cabins and rooms, each telling its own story. Each space is adorned with floor to ceiling chalkboards, unique murals, and features rich in personal and historical narratives.

For example, the Nature cabin sports a guitar, book of campfire songs, and comfy easy chairs, with a mural of a lake in upstate New York, while the Nurture cabin includes Asian barkcloth curtains (classic 1950s), a barber chair, and unique lamps such as a silver deco lamp and a glowing turquoise globe. Guests in the Nurture cabin are encouraged to play with vintage clothes in the costume chest, and enjoy the old highway motel standard, Magic Fingers, for a few minutes of old-school jiggly relaxation.

The Write cabin features an empty chalkboard wall on which to create, a piano-turned-desk, one good old typewriter, a stack of newsprint, and the Connolly's old family dictionary. On the other hand, the Read cabin is library chic with a wealth of multi-cultural classic and modern books, a writing desk, plenty of comfy seating, and reading glasses. Read also hosts a unique library postcard museum, and a mural made from a vintage photograph of a university library.

Social and Cultural Responsiveness

In response to social movements like Black Lives Matter, The Andiron strives to create an inclusive environment. For instance, the Nurture cabin features a“trans wall of beauty,” while the Read and Write cabins contain works by diverse authors and scholars.“We had one returning activist who has visited with us four times,” shares Scott.“Seeing her return each year is really heartwarming.”

Commitment to Sustainability

Recently certified as a California Green Lodging facility, The Andiron is deeply committed to eco-friendly practices.“We have water buckets in every shower and ask guests to capture cold water for our plants. We partially operate on solar energy, and use on-demand water heaters,” explains Scott. The inn also operates on a well, maximizing water conservation efforts to ensure sustainability.

Community and Cultural Engagement

With R. Scott Connolly chairing the Mendocino County Tourism Commission, The Andiron aligns itself with broader community initiatives. One significant push has been for cannabis tourism. Although the property is a non-smoking zone, The Andiron has adapted with the times.“We serve hemp cocktails during weekend happy hours, which has been a huge hit,” Scott notes.

Entertainment Galore

The Andiron's vibrant social calendar includes performances by renowned artists, such as an annual concert by Toad the Wet Sprocket's lead singer, Glen Phillips.“We started outdoor happy hours during COVID, and people loved the change,” says Scott. The property boasts a fire tent complete with fire pits, towers, and a stage for various activities like talent shows, movies, and karaoke nights.

A Unique Historical Perspective

The inn was originally built by Lon McAllister, a former child actor from the“R-Gang” series and“Stage Door Canteen.” His history is intricately tied to the property.“His relatives visited us recently, and it was heartening to know he lived a long, fulfilling life,” Scott shares.

A Bed and Beverage Concept

Although meals aren't served, guests can savor fresh farm produce, including eggs from Andiron chickens, along with goat's milk and cheese from Andiron goats. This unique“bed and beverage” concept ensures guests have what they need to prepare a home-cooked breakfast while enjoying complimentary drinks during happy hours.

Future Outlook

Balancing nostalgia, creativity, and eco-friendliness, The Andiron remains a compelling retreat.“We have adapted well and continue to thrive. Madeline, the brains behind our project's marketing and décor, ensures every detail aligns,” remarks Scott. Under Foolstwist Holdings, their innovative holding company, they continue to forge new paths

For more information, please visit The Andiron's Facebook page or theandiron to stay updated on concerts, happy hours, and other unique experiences The Andiron has to offer. Watch a performance by Glenn Phillips at The Andiron by visiting .

For more information about R. Scott Connolly and The Andiron Seaside Inn and Cabins, please visit

