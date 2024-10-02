Southwire 2023 Sustainability Report Highlight: Responsible Sourcing And Human Rights

(MENAFN- 3BL) Promoting Sustainability and Limiting Impacts

Southwire's chain emissions are not within our direct control; however, they contribute to our overall greenhouse (GHG) footprint. Therefore, we need to collaborate with our suppliers to support mutual climate progress and address emissions from our upstream activities. Copper and aluminum are at the root of our business, and we are dedicated to sourcing them responsibly.

Nearly all of Southwire's metal suppliers belong to the International Council on & Metals (ICMM), a CEO-led leadership organization created to improve sustainable development performance in the mining and metals industry. The ICMM encourages stakeholder communication-including with the government, international organizations, local communities, and others in the supply chain-to ensure companies can meet all environmental and social regulations.

We also require that our suppliers comply with our Responsible Minerals Sourcing Policy guidelines and adhere to the principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). The principles encompass human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption and drive the advancement of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. We also conduct Responsible Sourcing audits on suppliers in certain parts of the world.

Upholding Human Rights

Respect for human rights is a fundamental Southwire principle that aligns with our commitment to Doing Right . We expect our suppliers, contractors, and team members to uphold the human rights of all individuals associated with their organizations, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy for human trafficking, forced labor and child labor. We define our obligation to protect human rights in our Human Rights and Prevention of Human Trafficking Policy and strive to continually enhance our performance.

Increasing Supplier Diversity

We include everyone at Southwire, both within our workforce and in our supply chain. By working with small and diverse suppliers, we gain access to unique perspectives and solutions that can help us boost innovation and industry competitiveness. In the process, we're able to invest in our Southwire communities, in alignment with our tenets of Building Worth and Doing Right.

Through our Supplier Diversity program, we engage with small and diverse businesses owned and operated by women, minorities and veterans. We use a questionnaire to assess new suppliers on ethics, compliance and sustainability topics, including those related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). As we identify qualified suppliers, we assist them in achieving certification and provide them with opportunities to participate in bids.

To identify and engage diverse suppliers, we participate in conferences, seminars and other industry events. We also work with organizations that advocate for small and diverse businesses, including the Greater Women's Business Council and the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC).

The Copper Mark

In 2023, our facilities in Denton, Texas; Bremen, Ind.; and Lafayette, Ind. were awarded The Copper Mark certification. The Copper Mark is the leading assurance framework for promoting the responsible production, sourcing and recycling of metals. Its criteria for certification covers a variety of sustainability topics, including community impact, employee health and safety, gender equality, working hours, GHG emissions, energy consumption and more. In the future, we plan to certify all Southwire facilities that process copper in the U.S.

"Receiving The Copper Mark at our manufacturing plants in Denton, Bremen and Lafayette is an incredible accomplishment and speaks to Southwire's commitment to sustainability now and in the future," said Burt Fealing, executive vice president, general counsel and chief sustainability officer at Southwire. "It also speaks to the dedication our team members have to our five core tenets of Growing Green, Living Well, Giving Back, Doing Right and Building Worth, which these facilities demonstrated throughout the assurance process."

Ethics & Compliance

Our Supplier Code of Business Conduct sets forth our standards and expectations for suppliers, and all are subjected to our Due Diligence process. We also engage suppliers by sending quarterly newsletters to them regarding our Ethics & Compliance program, and encourage them to report questions and concerns through our Doing Right Helpline .

To learn more about how Southwire upholds its five tenets of Sustainability, read our 2023 report here .