Qatar Central Bank Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR4.5 Billion
10/3/2024 2:00:18 PM
QNA
Doha: Qatar Central bank (QCB) has issued treasury bills for maturities of 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 182 days, 301 days, and 364 days worth QR 4.5 billion.
In a post on X platform on Thursday, the QCB said that the treasury bills issued were distributed as follows: QR 300 million for a period of 7 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 5.3669 percent, QR 1 billion for a period of 28 days (tap issuance) at an interest rate of 5.3350 percent, QR 1 billion for a period of 91 days (tap issuance) at an interest rate of 5.0787 percent, QR 1 billion for a period of 182 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.7045 percent, QR 1 billion for a period of 301 days (tap issuance) at an interest rate of 4.4154 percent, and QR 200 million for a period of 364 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.3300 percent.
The total private bids for treasury bills amounted to QR 13 billion.
