Amir Directs Sending Urgent Medical, Relief Aid To Lebanon
Date
10/3/2024 2:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani directed on Thursday to send urgent medical and relief aid to the brethren in the Republic of Lebanon to contribute to addressing the displacement crisis resulting from the recent developments. This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's supportive stance towards the Republic of Lebanon and its constant support for the fraternal Lebanese people.
