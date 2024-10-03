Qatar Expresses Support For UN Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has expressed its support for Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres, and his vital and pivotal role in promoting dialogue and consolidating international peace and security, especially in the Middle East.

In a statement Thursday, the of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's denunciation of any action aimed at politicizing the role of the United Nations and influencing its message in maintaining security and stability.

The Ministry stressed the need for Israel to respect its international obligations and cooperate with the international community to ensure that the United Nations plays its role without restrictions or obstacles. It also called on all parties to respect international principles and laws.