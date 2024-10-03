Sub-Jr Men's National Hockey: Hockey Uttar Pradesh Beat Hockey Haryana To Win The Title

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Haryana in the final of the 14th Hockey India Sub-junior Men's National Championship to emerge as champion at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sports Complex, Sector 42 here on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Hockey Punjab delivered a strong performance to beat the Hockey Association of Odisha and secure third place in the competition.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey were crowned Champions, following a 7-3 victory over Hockey Haryana. Ujjwal Pal (12', 24', 35', 47') drove the attack with four goals. Rahul Yadav (5', 26') also netted a brace and Shahrukh Ali (53') added to Uttar Pradesh Hockey's tally. Chirag (10', 58') and Happy (52') were the scorers for Hockey Haryana.

In the third-place match, Hockey Punjab defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha, 8-1, to secure a place on the podium.

Sunny (8', 55') and Mandeep Singh (19', 26') put on strong performances with a brace each while Yuvraj Singh (3'), Uttkarsh (5'), Ajaypal Singh (48'), and Jashanpreet Singh (58') scored a goal each. For Odisha, Mandeep Kerketta (4') was the only scorer.