Moecc Announces Opening Of Registration For Winter Camping Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) announced that the opening of registration for the annual Winter Camping Season for 2024-2025, for all regions of the country, will be from Oct. 15 to Nov. 5. The Winter Camping Season is set to begin on Nov. 5, 2024, and concludes on April 30, 2025.

The Ministry held a press today to announce the updated requirements and obligations for the new camping season.

The conference was attended by the Director of the Public Relations and Communications Department at MoECC, Mohammed Ahmed Al Dhahi, Director of the Wildlife Protection Department, Chairman of the Winter Camping Affairs Organization Committee at MoECC Hamad Salem Al Nuaimi, First Lieutenant Abdul Hadi Ali Al Marri, Officer at Media and Preventive Education Section at the General Directorate of Civil Defense and Traffic Media Officer at the General Directorate of Traffic Lt. Abdulmohsin Al Asmar Al Ruwaili.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Dhahi said that the 2024-2025 winter camping season will start on the first of November, after the end of the application and reservation processes, which begin in mid-October.

He pointed out that the esteemed Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting held last April, approved the draft decision of His Excellency the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, regarding determining the fees for permitting winter camps, which includes reducing the fees for permitting winter camps from QR 10,000 to QR 3,000 for all areas, whether land or sea or those located within a nature reserve, with the exemption of people with disabilities and retirees from those fees. This decision comes with the aim of enhancing welfare and ensuring that society enjoys these places during the season.

He noted that the security deposit applies to everyone, as it is worth QR 10,000 which will be refunded immediately after removing the camp and returning the site to its original condition.

Al Dhahi pointed out that the registration process for this year will be available through the MoECC's electronic application "Beeah", in addition to the Ministrys official website, explaining that this system allows the registration procedures to be completed with ease and simplicity, which contributes to providing a smooth and fast experience for all users.

He highlighted that winter camping is integral to Qatari heritage and reflects the people's connection to nature pointing out that the ministry views camping not only as a way to enjoy the outdoors but also as an opportunity to promote environmental awareness and preservation for future generations.