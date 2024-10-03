Vision Group Network And The Retail Marketeers Announce Global Convenience Vision Group (GCVG)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas and HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Group (VGN) and The Retail Marketeers (TRM) are pleased to announce a joint initiative to launch Global Convenience Vision Group (GCVG), an international forum for convenience and mobility retailers and Ally Supporters. Beginning January 2025, the Global Convenience Vision Group will meet virtually once a quarter to share knowledge and innovative ideas for B2B and B2C markets in convenience retail, foodservice, fuel/energy/mobility channels initially in Europe, but will eventually include Asia, Australia and the Americas. GCVG meetings will be facilitated by Christian Warning, CEO of The Retail Marketeers, a convenience industry leader recognized throughout Europe. VGN will share the contents of each GCVG meeting through VGN's free acclaimed online Vision Reports .

Vision Group Network

Roy Strasburger, Eva Strasburger and Myra Kressner with Vision Group Network and Christian Warning with The Retail Marketeers form Global Convenience Vision Group

The combination of Global Convenience Vision Group retail members and Ally Supporters encourages diverse opinions and open dialogue. Following each GCVG meeting, VGN will publish a GCVG Vision Report, as it does with its other virtual forums, with the "Views" section (an overview of the discussion) as well as "In The Room" (a transcript of the entire meeting) including any presentation made by a subject matter expert. "By including the full transcription, our Vision Reports offer a rich source of information", says VGN Co-founder Myra Kressner, "that allows readers to discover the nuances of each conversation and see how companies may have different solutions or approaches to the same issue. The depth of understanding that is available to a Vision Report reader is unparalleled."

Vision Group Network (VGN), a trailblazer in virtual forums, created the original forum The Vision Group (TVG), in 2020 which was followed by Convenience Leaders Vision Group (CLVG) and Convenience Technology Vision Group (CTVG).

Electric Vehicles Vision Group (evVG) and Conexxus Vision Group (CxVG) are launching in Q4 2024 with Convenience Foodservice Vision Group (CFVG) coming Q1 2025.

VGN's mission of sharing today to shape tomorrow is accomplished with the free online Vision Reports as well as attending and presenting at global in-person events and coverage by international media and trade associations.

The Retail Marketeers, owned and led by Christian Warning in Hamburg, Germany since 2006, are sought-after experts in the rapidly evolving roadside retail and mobility omnichannel business and the NACS Relationship Partner for the German speaking markets in western Europe. "I've seen thousands of stores, and I see a thousand more every year. However, I also ran thousands of stores as a strategist and chain manager. I've been in the industry for 30 plus years, so I know thousands of people––and they know me. Imagine all that at the tips of your fingers to help you face your convenience retail challenges. So, why worry?" explains Christian Warning about this new to the industry global executive network exchange. VGN has garnered attention for its transparent and unbiased approach to sharing strategic information amongst retailers, suppliers and affiliated organizations. "We are extremely excited to introduce Global Convenience Vision Group, which will disseminate knowledge and innovation throughout the global convenience industry," says VGN Co-founder Eva Strasburger. With its global audience, VGN is reshaping how large and small businesses share and gain access to insights within the retailing and energy markets.

According to Roger Vogt, CEO Retail Valora Group,

"I am delighted to be part of the Global Convenience Vision Group, led by Christian Warning. Customer demand and, therefore, the convenience business are constantly evolving. I am convinced that we can learn a great deal from one another and drive our industry forward through global exchange. Additionally, I find it very valuable that these discussions will be thoroughly documented and made accessible to everyone who couldn't attend our meeting."

"Access to information – new ideas, strategies, what works and what doesn't – and the personal experiences of our members helps all retailers and suppliers to better understand today's challenges and opportunities," said Roy Strasburger, Co-founder of VGN. "Our plan is to cross-pollinate ideas not only within a specific retail channel but globally across all retail formats."

About Global Convenience Vision Group

Global Convenience Vision Group brings together global convenience retail icons and trailblazers through quarterly virtual meetings. During these sessions, members identify trends, challenges and disruptions in retail, with possible solutions and opportunities. The group is committed to sharing its views and perspectives in order to advance the global convenience retailing and mobility industries. GCVG operates under the Vision Group Network , which gathers the collective knowledge and ideas of its members to create a legacy of sharing within the retail community.

About Vision Group Network

The Vision Group Network (VGN) creates virtual forums, bringing industry leaders to create a knowledge base consisting of experience and innovative ideas which are then published in their free online Vision Reports. The mixture of perspectives and collaboration during VGN's meetings provide valuable insights and actionable programs that allow its members to maximize their business opportunities. VGN's current forums are The Vision Group (TVG), Convenience Leaders Vision Group (CLVG), and Convenience Technology Vision Group (CTVG). VGN will also be launching Electric Vehicles Vision Group (evVG) and Conexxus Vision Group (CxVG) in Q4 2024 with Convenience Foodservice Vision Group (CFVG) coming in Q1 2025.

To learn more about the Vision Group Network and to join the mailing list for all Vision Reports visit vgnsharing .

About The Retail Marketeers

Whether it's about ferreting out opportunities for impact or strategic guidance––The Retail Marketeers orchestrate, enable and execute along the entire convenience retail value chain. The company uniquely combines a deep knowledge of daily operations with strategic insights while its boutique size guarantees focus and efficiency. Its ability to swiftly integrate retailer's needs with vendor's capabilities is at the core of a successful and cost-effective market-entry and transition strategy. For this, The Retail Marketeers create ideas and tailor-made processes, while putting clients in touch with just the right people to bring these ideas to life. Thirty plus years of hands-on industry best practice, together with an unprecedented network that encompasses manufacturers, wholesalers and pivotal company executives make the company a powerful ally for any convenience venture.

CONTACT:

Mel Weitzel-Stevens, Consultant on behalf of the Vision Group Network

+1 (602) 402-9097

[email protected]

Christian Warning on behalf of The Retail Marketeers

+49 160 974 42 730

[email protected]

