Amir Directs Providing Necessary Resources To Support Displaced, Those Affected By Aggression On Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has directed the immediate provision of all necessary resources to provide humanitarian and relief support to all displaced persons and those affected by the aggression on Lebanon.

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said that the failure of the international community to stop the war on Gaza was a green light to expand the conflict without the slightest degree of responsibility by the aggressors. HH the Amir stressed the State of Qatar's full support for Lebanon and its fraternal people against the brutal attacks they are being subjected to, directing rapid action and the provision of all necessary resources to provide humanitarian and relief support to all displaced persons and those affected by this aggression.