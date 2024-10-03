Amir Directs Providing Necessary Resources To Support Displaced, Those Affected By Aggression On Lebanon
Date
10/3/2024 2:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has directed the immediate provision of all necessary resources to provide humanitarian and relief support to all displaced persons and those affected by the aggression on Lebanon.
In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said that the failure of the international community to stop the war on Gaza was a green light to expand the conflict without the slightest degree of responsibility by the aggressors. HH the Amir stressed the State of Qatar's full support for Lebanon and its fraternal people against the brutal attacks they are being subjected to, directing rapid action and the provision of all necessary resources to provide humanitarian and relief support to all displaced persons and those affected by this aggression.
MENAFN03102024000063011010ID1108744391
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.