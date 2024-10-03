AI In Networks Market Research 2024 - Global Forecast To 2029 With NVIDIA, Cisco, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, HPE, And Arista Networks Dominating
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Networks market by Offering (Router & Switches, AI Networking Platform, Management Software, Software Defined Networking), Function (Optimization, Cybersecurity, Predictive Maintenance), technology (Gen AI, ML, NLP) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AI in Networks market is expected to be valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 46.8 billion by 2029 and grow at a CAGR of 33.8% from 2024 to 2029
The increasing adoption of 5G technology is one of the growth drivers for the AI in networks market. With the proliferation of IoT devices, video surveillance, and smart city initiatives, the adoption of 5G is rising.
The technology is being used for high-bandwidth applications in smart cities, video surveillance, and more. The use of 5G technology thus generates vast amounts of data, leading to the demand for AI to manage and optimize network data to improve customer experience.
The key players operating in the AI in networks market are NVIDIA Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Arista Networks, Inc. (US).
AI in networks market for software offering to account for the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The AI in networks market for software offerings is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for enhanced network data analytics and insights primarily drives the growth. The software offers real-time insights into network performance and potential threats. This enables network operators to enhance network operations and mitigate problems before they damage service quality. Additionally, software solutions can be deployed in less time compared to hardware solutions, making them suitable for large-scale infrastructure.
AI in networks market for machine learning technology to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.
Machine learning technology in AI in networks market is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Machine learning algorithms automate various network management tasks, reducing human intervention and errors. Additionally, machine learning algorithms handle vast amounts of network traffic. It processes, manages, and utilizes this data to generate real-time insights for managing network operations. With the increase in internet penetration and the use of high bandwidth services such as video streaming and online gaming, the demand for machine learning technology to handle and manage data is rising.
Telecom service providers end-use industry in AI in networks market to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.
Telecom service providers in the AI in networks market are projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. With the increasing adoption of 5G technology, telecom providers are increasingly adopting AI-driven network solutions to manage various network operations. Companies use artificial intelligence technology to identify cyber threats, manage network traffic, and perform network automation tasks. Additionally, AI-driven solutions help telecom operators detect equipment issues in advance by analyzing historical data, enabling companies to schedule maintenance timely and reduce downtime.
AI in networks market for North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.
The AI in networks market in North America is expected to hold the highest share during the forecast period. The growth is primarily driven by the presence of large AI and network companies in the region, contributing to the growth of AI in the networks market. Additionally, due to the presence of numerous tech companies, the threat of cyberattacks also increases, driving the demand for advanced AI-driven networking solutions. These AI-driven solutions help companies deploy advanced security measures and provide real-time threat detection.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 236
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $10.9 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $46.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 33.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Case Study Analysis
Vodafone Partners with Nokia to Enhance Its Network Operations Through AI Solutions AT&T Collaborates with IBM to Integrate AI into Its Network Management Deutsche Telekom Works with Huawei to Leverage AI for Network Automation and Management Telefonica Partners with Ericsson to Deploy AI Solutions In Its Network Orange Collaborates with Cisco to Implement AI in Its Network Infrastructure
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Adoption of 5G Technology Increased Demand for Network Efficiency Proliferation of IoT Devices Increase in Data Traffic
Restraints
High Implementation Costs Data Privacy and Security Concerns Complexities in Integration of AI in Networks
Opportunities
Rising Demand for Enhanced Analytics Increasing Prevalence of Smart City Initiatives Rise in Network Automation Demand
Challenges
Rapid Changes in Technology Landscape Compatibility and Interoperability Issues
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
Machine Learning Algorithms Natural Language Processing Predictive Analytics Edge Computing
Complementary Technologies
5G Technology Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Computing Blockchain Technology
Adjacent Technologies
Software-Defined Networking Network Function Virtualization Cybersecurity Solutions Big Data Analytics
Company Profiles
Nvidia Corporation Cisco Systems, Inc. Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp Arista Networks, Inc. Juniper Networks, Inc. Ciena Corporation Extreme Networks Fujitsu Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Nokia Dell Inc. Forward Networks Fortinet, Inc. Anuta Networks International LLC Palo Alto Networks Netscout A10 Networks, Inc. Versa Networks, Inc. Riverbed Technology IBM Ale International Bluecat Networks Gigabit Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Solarwinds Worldwide, LLC Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

