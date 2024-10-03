US sues Chinese pupils over ‘lying to FBI’

(MENAFN) In a significant development, five Chinese nationals have been charged with providing false information to the FBI and destroying potential evidence of wrongdoing. This situation arose after the individuals were found near Camp Grayling, the largest National Guard training facility in the United States, during an incident in August 2023.



According to a criminal complaint filed in court, the five individuals claimed to be journalists when confronted by military personnel. They were located at a lake adjacent to the military base during the early hours and quickly departed the area after stating their supposed profession. The group, which has not been publicly named, was reportedly part of a collaborative academic program between the University of Michigan and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, having recently graduated.



The FBI affidavit outlines that a sergeant major from the Utah National Guard approached the group at around midnight. After asserting their media status, the individuals picked up their belongings and left. However, the FBI later determined that the group had reserved accommodations at a nearby motel a week prior to the incident, raising suspicions about their intentions.



In a follow-up investigation, one of the men was questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Detroit Metropolitan Airport before he traveled to South Korea and China. During the interview, he stated that their trip—approximately 200 miles north of Ann Arbor—was intended for stargazing. However, a search of his electronic devices revealed two photographs of military vehicles taken on the same day as their encounter at the lake, further complicating their claims.



While the defendants are not currently in custody, U.S. authorities have indicated that they will be arrested should they come into contact with law enforcement. The case highlights ongoing concerns regarding national security and the activities of foreign nationals near sensitive military installations in the United States.

MENAFN03102024000045015687ID1108742719