(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Viviana Veloz, a left-wing legislator from the Movement, assumed the presidency of Ecuador's National Assembly on Wednesday.



The movement, led by former president Rafael Correa, gained control after Henry Kronfle's resignation to pursue presidential candidacy in 2025.



Kronfle, a member of the right-wing Social Christian Party , had been elected as Assembly president in November 2023.



His term was originally set to conclude in May 2025, completing the four-year period of the previously dissolved Assembly.



The dissolution occurred in May 2023 amid a political crisis instigated by former president Guillermo Lasso.







Lasso invoked the constitutional "cross death" provision, calling for early general elections that resulted in Daniel Noboa's presidency.



Veloz took her oath before Eckenner Recalde, the second vice-president of the legislature from the ruling National Democratic Action movement.



In her inaugural speech, Veloz pledged to prioritize social issues such as poverty, violence, unemployment, and healthcare.



She emphasized her commitment to making politics useful for the majority of Ecuadorians facing daily challenges.



Veloz acknowledged Ecuador's multidimensional crisis and vowed to restore hope for those feeling disenfranchised.



The Assembly now faces the task of appointing a new first vice-president to replace Veloz in her former position.



The Citizen Revolution Movement, commonly known as "Correísmo," holds the largest bloc in the 137-member Congress.



However, with 48 seats, it falls short of an outright majority, necessitating coalition-building for effective governance.



Left-Wing Movement Gains Control of Ecuador's Legislature Amid Transition

MENAFN03102024007421016031ID1108742494