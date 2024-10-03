Iran exports home appliances worth USD180 million in 4 months

(MENAFN) In the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to July 21, Iran exported home appliances worth USD180 million, as reported by the secretary of Iran's Home Appliance Manufacturers Association, Abbas Hashemi. He mentioned that the country anticipates producing over 20 million home appliance units in this calendar year, which concludes in late March 2025. Furthermore, he projected that output would rise to 25 million units in the following year.



Last year, Iranian home appliance exports reached USD420 million, with air conditioners, washing machines, and gas appliances leading the list of top exported products. Hashemi noted that key export destinations for Iranian home appliances include Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, and various Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries. This highlights the growing presence and acceptance of Iranian home appliances in international markets.



The home appliance industry in Iran has experienced significant production growth in recent years, allowing manufacturers to capture a substantial share of the market for products such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, evaporative coolers, and televisions. Notably, even small household appliances have seen remarkable production levels. This growth has been supported by a government strategy aimed at bolstering domestic production to mitigate the adverse effects of U.S. sanctions while decreasing the economy's dependence on oil revenues.



In recent years, the home appliances sector has emerged as a leader in this strategy, witnessing a notable production increase of 18 percent in the previous Iranian year, which ended on March 19. The production of home appliances rose from 16.5 million units to 19.5 million units during that time, according to Omid Fazeli-Nia, the secretary general of the Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers in Iran. In January, Alireza Mohammadi Daniali, the former head of the association, highlighted that home appliance production had more than doubled in recent years, climbing from eight million units to over 17 million units, signifying a 25 percent expansion in the industry.

