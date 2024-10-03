A Game-Changer: Savita Punia Lauds Gender Equality Hockey India League

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Indian women's hockey goalkeeper and former captain Savita Punia has lauded Hockey India's commitment to gender equality overall and in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25.

For the first time in the history of the HIL, the will feature not only men's teams but the women's teams as well, with both categories receiving equal prominence.

The HIL 2024-25 will be held from the last week of December 2024 to the first week of February 2025, in a window sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). The tournament will witness the participation of 8 men's teams and 6 women's teams. Notably, the men's and women's HIL will run simultaneously, marking a unique moment in global sports leagues.

Savita expressed her admiration for this initiative, stating,“The men's and women's HIL will run simultaneously, which is something that I don't think has happened before in any other sports. Hockey India has always ensured that both men's and women's teams are treated equally.

For instance, when the men's and women's teams win matches or a competition at the international level, the prize money is the same for both. This speaks volumes about Hockey India's dedication to promoting gender equality in sports. As a player, it feels empowering to be part of an organisation that values the contributions of women athletes just as much as their male counterparts."

Hockey India has long been committed to maintaining parity between the men's and women's national teams. Whether in terms of facilities, international exposure, or match rewards, both teams enjoy equal support.

This includes providing the same financial incentives for winning international matches and equal prize money for securing trophies at international events.

Savita further highlighted the impact of the women's HIL in nurturing emerging talent and said, "The introduction of a dedicated women's league is a game changer and certainly a huge step forward for Indian hockey. For young women athletes, this platform will not only allow them to compete at a high level but also improve as players. It's a great opportunity to showcase their talent and climb up the ranks, and I believe we'll see some exceptional performances in the coming season."