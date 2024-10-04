HM Al Zalmaa Lands Qatar Arabian Trophy Des Pouliches, Mutaz Shines At Saint Cloud

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The racing action associated with the 2024 renewal of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe started with two Arabian races for fillies and colts at Saint Cloud, Paris on Friday, October 4.

In the colours of Abdulghani Al-Abdulghani, HM Al Zalmaa took the Gr1 Qatar Arabian Trophy Des Pouliches (fillies) and Mutaz won the Gr1 Qatar Arabian Trophy Des Poulains (colts).

In doing so, the two 3-year-olds have declared themselves the leaders of their generation, Following the two races, H.E. Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Chairman, presented the trophies to the winners.

Present on the race day at Saint Cloud as well were Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al Attiyah President of the Asian Equestrian Federation and QREC Vice Chairman, Ahmed bin Mohammed Alabdulmalik QREC Board Member, Bader bin Mohammed Al Darwish QREC Acting CEO, Abdulla bin Rashid Al Kubaisi QREC Racing Manager Ahmed Al Sheebani, QREC Director of Support Services Department and Salem bin Khejaim Al Adbi, QREC Director of Public Relations and Marketing.

HM Al Zalmaa remains unbeaten

Sporting the colours of Abdulghani Al-Abdulghani, the three-year-old filly, HM Al Zalmaa (Al Mourtajez) took the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian Trophy Des Pouliches.

Trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay, who both made it a double on the card, the superb filly remains unbeaten.

With Algheed (Al Mamun Monlau) leading the race, HM Al Zalmaa travelled in midfield just behind the favourite Intisar De Monlau (Al Mamun Monlau).

Looking for a gap entering the final straight, the Purebred Arabian filly quickened up well, once in the clear, to grab second near the line a few lengths behind Geneva (Azadi), who has been disqualified as her jockey Lukas Delozier uses his whip too many times. HM Al Zalmaa won by a two and a half lengths. Lady De Fraust (Af Al Buraq) went second. Lacaro Du Croate (No Risk Al Maury) took third.

Mutaz clinches victory

Winner of the Gr.2 (PA) French Arabian Breeders' Challenge - Poulains when last seen, the three-year-old colt Mutaz (Munjiz) landed the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian Trophy Des Poulains.

Owned and bred by Yas Horse Racing Management and trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeault, the Purebred Arabian is now a Gr.1 (PA) winner.

In a slow run race made by Mukatel Al Shahania (Gazwan), the talented colt, under Guillaume Guedj-Gay, waited in rear of the peloton just ahead of two rivals.

With a few lengths to find on the new leader Maqbool (AF Albahar), the son of Munjiz, once well balanced, flew home to grab victory by a short head. Maqbool was second while HM Majdallah (Izz Al Khail) ran on an eye-catching third from last.

Doha wins Prix Dahlia

Runner-up of the Gr.3 Sky Bet Atalanta Stakes when last seen, the well-bred filly Doha (Sea The Stars) took the Listed Race Prix Dahlia - Fonds Europeen de l'Elevage at Saint-Cloud.

Owned and bred by Al Shaqab Racing, the four-year-old is trained by Ralph Beckett and was ridden by Christophe Soumillon.

Doha travelled in midfield in a race led Heartache Tonight (Recorder).

Gradually closing on the leaders, Doha started to challenge inside the final 300m.

The daughter of Treve found no opposition and won by one and half lengths. Legend (French Fifteen) was second while Naomi Lapaglia (Awtaad) took third.

Races at ParisLongchamp

The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend will kick off today, Saturday, with nine races, including three Group 1s and three Group 2s.

Thousands of racegoers will fill the stands of the iconic racecourse today and tomorrow, which will see the big day of weekend sponsored by QREC as part of the partnership between QREC and France Galop.

This sponsorship started in 2008 and will continue until 2027.

Promoting Arabian racing

The declarations for the Gr.1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy des Juments, which will be run today, were announced on Thursday.

Twelve 4-year-old fillies were declared, including Gr.2 winner Marwa, presented by François Rohaut, and 2023 Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches Gr.1 PA winner Norma Al Maury, trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte.

Both fillies are owned by Al Shaqab Racing and will be ridden by Christophe Soumillon and Jim Crowley respectively.

Gr.1 performer Alrasha will defend the interests of Al Wasmiyah Racing and will be another representative of Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and partnered by Dylan McMonagle.

The unbeaten Etehad Al Shahania will run in the silks of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani.

She will be saddled by Thomas Fourcy and steered by Lukas Delozier.

Presented by François Rohaut, Mantahare will have Maxime Guyon in the saddle and will be running in the colours of H.E. Sheikha Reem bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Asslan Al Shahania, owned by H.E. Sheikha Yasmeen bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, will be ridden by Aurelien Lemaitre as a third representative of Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte.

16 runners in Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

16 runners will go under starters orders in the Gr 1 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, including the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club Gr.1 winner Look de Vega who will run in the colours of Al Shaqab Racing.

The Qatar Prix du Neil Gr.2 winner Sosie, trained by Andre Fabre, is now favourite with Maxime Guyon on board.

Last year's winning jockey Cristian Demuro will try to pass the post in front for the third time with Zarakem.

Shin Emperor, full brother to the 2020 Arc winner Sottsass, will try to score a first win for Japan in this race.

Al Riffa will attempt to give Joseph O'Brien his first ever runner in this Group 1.