Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Spanish Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today a phone call from the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez.

The call dealt with discussing cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. It also dealt with the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to reduce escalation in Lebanon, as well as several issues of joint interest.



Prime Minister receives Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister

Prime Minister receives French President's envoy to Lebanon Prime Minister chairs Extraordinary Meeting of GCC Ministerial Council

Read Also