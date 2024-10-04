Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Spanish Counterpart
Date
10/4/2024 2:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today a phone call from the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez.
The call dealt with discussing cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. It also dealt with the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to reduce escalation in Lebanon, as well as several issues of joint interest.
Read Also
Prime Minister receives Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister
Prime Minister receives French President's envoy to Lebanon
Prime Minister chairs Extraordinary Meeting of GCC Ministerial Council
MENAFN04102024000063011010ID1108747375
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.