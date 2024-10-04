Qatar Participates In 19Th Francophonie Summit
Date
10/4/2024 2:00:16 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Paris: The State of Qatar participated in the 19th Francophonie Summit, which was held today in Paris.
The State of Qatar was represented at the summit by the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.
The summit discussed several topics, including creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, strengthening peace, and opportunities for cooperation among Francophone countries. It also addressed the challenges facing countries in the Middle East, particularly in the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.
In addition, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in the 45th session of the Francophonie Ministerial Conference, which preceded the summit.
MENAFN04102024000063011010ID1108747374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.