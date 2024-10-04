Qatar Participates In 19Th Francophonie Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The State of Qatar participated in the 19th Francophonie Summit, which was held today in Paris.

The State of Qatar was represented at the summit by the of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

The summit discussed several topics, including creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, strengthening peace, and opportunities for cooperation among Francophone countries. It also addressed the challenges facing countries in the Middle East, particularly in the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

In addition, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in the 45th session of the Francophonie Ministerial Conference, which preceded the summit.