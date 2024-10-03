Iran Does Not Seek War, But Will Respond If Provoked: President

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DOHA, Oct 3 (NNN-QNA) – Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, said here yesterday that, Iran does not seek war, but will respond positively, if the Israeli acts against the country.

Pezeshkian made the remarks, following his meeting with Qatari Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during his official two-day visit, which aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

According to Iranian media, before his departure, Pezeshkian stated:“We will pursue two goals in this trip. The first is to engage in dialogue with the Qatari on cooperation agreements.”

Secondly,“we will address the critical regional situation, including the Israeli regime's violations of international law, and the targeting of innocent civilians,” Pezeshkian said.“If the Zionist regime does not stop its crimes, it will face harsher reactions.”

Pezeshkian is also scheduled to attend the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit, which is held here, today.– NNN-QNA

