Amit Shah Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 85 Crore In Gandhinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 4 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 85 crore at Manasa in Gandhinagar. HM Shah, on his second day of his Gujarat visit, also laid the foundation for a 425-bed hospital which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 244 crore.

Amit Shah emphasised that Gandhinagar is transforming significantly by implementing new infrastructure projects.

He highlighted how, before 2014, urban development initiatives in the area were minimal.

Since then, the has undertaken numerous efforts to solve issues such as traffic congestion and modernise the city's infrastructure.

During the event, Amit Shah also initiated the redevelopment of Malav Lake and participated in a tree-planting drive. He pointed out that sanitation remains a top priority for the government, with plans to ensure every household has access to basic facilities.

Additionally, Amit Shah shared his vision of hosting the Olympic Games in Gujarat by 2036, stating that the foundation for this dream is being meticulously prepared.

The senior BJP leader also hailed Gandhinagar's emergence as an educational hub and emphasised its role in state and national development.

He reiterated his commitment to making Gandhinagar Parliamentary constituency one of the best in the country through diversified and inclusive development projects.

The Home Minister also inaugurated the Hiramani Health Complex in Adalaj, built for Rs 50 crore by the Jan Sahayak Trust. The health complex provides critical health services, including physiotherapy, dialysis, chemotherapy, and Ayurvedic treatments.

Amit Shah emphasised the importance of healthcare accessibility for the common citizens and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to create a robust healthcare system nationwide.

During the event, HM Shah mentioned that the Prime Minister's 37 health initiatives, including the Ayushman Bharat scheme, have provided a safety net for 140 crore Indians.

The Home Minister lauded PM Modi's vision and sensitivity in addressing the health concerns of the country. In addition, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation for a 425-bed hospital in his hometown of Manasa, Gandhinagar, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 244 crore.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was also present at the event, echoed HM Shah's sentiments, stating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has resulted in the development of 15 new AIIMS hospitals and over 70,000 new medical seats across India.

Patel also emphasized the government's commitment to expanding healthcare access in remote areas, ensuring that high-quality services are available to all.