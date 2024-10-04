AIIMS Bilaspur Made Remarkable Growth, To Soon Set Up Viral Research Lab: JP Nadda

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) AIIMS Bilaspur has made remarkable growth, and will soon set up a regional research and diagnostics laboratory, said Union JP Nadda on Friday.

The Union Health Minister on Friday visited the state-of-the-art Renal Transplant ICU and Facility at AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

Launched in 2017, AIIMS Bilaspur has achieved significant milestones, including the successful start of telemedicine services in May 2021, which has since helped over 20,000 patients across Himachal Pradesh.

The hospital is equipped with 250-bed in-patient services, emergency and trauma care services, and advanced diagnostics like MRI and CT scans.

“Healthcare facilities like the Cardiac Cath Lab and Radiotherapy services, which were opened earlier this year, have strengthened the institute's ability to provide specialised services for the benefit of the masses,” Nadda said.

Nadda also announced approval for setting up a Regional VRDL (Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory) in AIIMS Bilaspur at a cost of more than Rs 18 crore.

The Minister lauded the commencement of renal transplant services at AIIMS Bilaspur and interacted with the first renal transplant recipient who had recently undergone transplant surgery.

Nadda noted that the“institute will fill a long-standing void in the availability of transplant services in Himachal Pradesh”.

The Union Health Minister noted that the renal transplant facility is also available under PMJAY and HimCare health insurance schemes. The facility will act as a catalyst for the establishment of multiorgan and bone marrow transplantation services in the near future.

It is expected to assist 50-100 patients each year, in addition to raising awareness about organ donation.

Further, AIIMS Bilaspur is also providing medical education and research.

It has“614 students studying in various undergraduate, Post Graduate and super-specialty medical courses, B.Sc. (Hons)(Nursing) and B.Sc. (Allied Health Sciences) courses”.

In 2025, the facility is also expected to launch PhD programmes.

The Union Minister also announced approval for various infrastructure projects such as construction of a 250-bedded night shelter (Vishram Sadan) at the cost of Rs 25.6 crore; 72 dwelling units, 204 bedded UG boys hostel, 334 bedded UG girls hostel, four lecture halls for the College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences and a 538KWH solar rooftop power plant worth Rs 178 crore.