US And Britain Launch Airstrikes By Fighter Jets And Ships On Yemen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Washington: The U.S. and British militaries struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday, going after weapons systems, bases and other equipment belonging to the Houthis, U.S. officials confirmed.

Military aircraft and warships bombed Houthi strongholds at roughly five locations, according to the officials.

Local said seven strikes hit the airport in Hodeida, a major city, and the Katheib area, which has a military base.

Four more strikes hit the Seiyana area in Sanaa, the capital, and two strikes hit the Dhamar province.

Local media office also reported three air raids in Bayda province, southeast of Sanaa.

The strikes come just days after the Houthis shot down a U.S. military drone flying over Yemen.

A handout picture released by Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Center on September 30, 2024 shows what the Huthis said was a US drone downed over the province of Saada in Yemen. Photo by ANSARULLAH MEDIA CENTRE / AFP.

The rebels fired more than a half dozen ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles and two drones at three U.S. ships that were passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, but all were intercepted by the Navy destroyers, according to several U.S. officials.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet publicly released.

Houthis have targeted more than 80 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the Israeli aggression on Gaza started last October.

They have seized one vessel and sunk two in the campaign that has also killed four sailors.

Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets, which have included Western military vessels.

The group has maintained that they target ships linked to Israel, the U.S. or the United Kingdom to force an end to Israel's campaign against Gaza.